Win a $50 Michaels Craft Store Gift Card

Listen all this week for your chance to call in and win a $50 gift card to Michaels Craft Store to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new location in Southington on June 4th!

Connecticut’s newest Michaels Craft Store location is opening at The Village Shops! The Grand Opening party starts Sunday June 4th at 9:45am… and you can meet Christine Lee live from 12 noon to 2pm.

Be sure to get there early, because the first 100 customers will receive a free Michaels gift card, valued at $10. You can also enter to win one of nine hourly prizes from 10am to 7pm.

For your chance to call-in and win, tune in to Craig and Company all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a $50 gift card.

The fun starts Sunday June 4th at 9:45 at the new Michaels Craft Store at The Village Shops! That’s 99 Executive Blvd in Southington. Make creativity happen with Michaels!