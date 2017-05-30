Tickets On The :20s – Every Day This Summer PLUS a Chance To See Ed Sheeran Live

96.5 TIC and Stone Academy are proud to present Tickets on the :20s! Every day, we’re giving YOU the chance to win tickets to the hottest concerts, movies and events coming to Connecticut this Summer, at 20 minutes after each hour from 9:20am to 6:20pm!!

You’ll have the chance to win new tickets each day… and trust us when we say there’s some BIG tickets to be won… PLUS, each daily winner will qualify for the GRAND PRIZE– round-trip ground transportation (courtesy of PREMIER LIMO) for you and up to 10 friends to a private performance at our Beach House with Ed Sheeran!

Listen to 96.5 TIC starting Tuesday, May 30th from 9:20am to 6:20pm*… At 20 minutes after each hour, listen for the cue to call then dial 860-247-9696 for your chance to win!

We’ll have a fantastic, all-new prize coming up EVERY DAY all this month, so keep listening as 96.5 TIC brings you the hottest prizes, each and every day!!!

Tickets on the :20’s is presented by Stone Academy and 96.5 TIC!

For official contest rules, Click Here.

*Tickets on the :20s runs 12:20pm to 6:20pm Sundays.