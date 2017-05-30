Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 30, 2017

Tiger Woods speaks out about DUI charge, Ed Sheeran sets us straight on that engagement rumor, and Ariana Grande will return to Manchester. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Tiger Woods has spoken out after getting arrested on a DUI charge in Florida and he’s saying it had nothing to do with drinking. He’s blaming an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine. Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in a stopped car; the car was running and the right blinker flashing. He was out of it. At first he told cops he was, “coming from L.A. California from golfing.” He then changed his story and said he didn’t know where he was. And ESPN is now being criticized for allegedly Photoshopping his hair in his mugshot! Check out the difference!

Ariana Grande will due a charity concert in Manchester, England on Sunday and all proceeds will go to the victims’ families of the terrorist attack. So who will join her at the concert? Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Usher, Take That and Pharrell Williams. It will also be streamed with a digital partner worldwide (to be announced soon).

Ed Sheeran is not engaged to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. Russell Crowe had called her his fiancé but Ed was asked about the rumor today and he said no. Ed said: “I think he just assumed. But no, we’re not engaged.”

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have split up after 18 years together. Stiller and Taylor: “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends.” It doesn’t appear either has filed divorce papers yet.

Mariah Carey is definitely back with Bryan Tanaka! And it was announced that she’s coming to Foxwoods on Sat. Oct 14th.

Kathy Griffin posed with a very bloody Donald Trump head! Tyler Shields, who’s known for edgy, shocking pics is who took the photo. During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison. Check out the photo!

Olivia Newton-John is postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates due to health issues. The 68-year-old singer shared on Tuesday that the back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

Alex Rodriguez has signed a deal with ABC News and will serve as a contributor on shows like GMA, World News Tonight With David Muir, and Nightline, according to Deadline. A-Rod will report on “fitness, personal finance and other topics beyond sports” for the network.

Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band passed away at the age of 69 over the weekend.

Scott Disick was out of control in Cannes over the weekend! He started by using 19-year-old Bella Thorne but soon dumped her for an ex, then about four more women, including two girls that were linked to Justin Bieber before; Chantel Jeffries and Sofia Richie (Sofia claims they’re just homies). Scott is upset that Kourtney’s been dating 23-year-old Younes Bendjima. Kourtney won’t let him see the kids until he gets sober. And the Kardashians have banned him from any family functions, but Kris Jenner is still shopping his new show.

Michael Nance, a contestant on season eight of The Bachelorette, has died at the young age of 31. He was on Emily Maynard’s season. Michael was found dead on early Monday morning (May 29) at a residence in Texas. “At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner,” a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas told E! News.

Don’t forget America’s Got Talent and World of Dance premieres tonight. World of Dance is Jennifer Lopez’s show.

Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, tweeted out Saturday that he had a little run-in with the people from the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, claiming that they “spiked” his pancakes with cheese and kicked him out of his hotel room.

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel tied the knot on Saturday afternoon in Brentwood, California, in a small ceremony in front of friends and family!

Weekend box office: (4 day weekend totals)

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales $77 million

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 $25 million

3. Baywatch $23 million