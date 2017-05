Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 5-28-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

I’M LIKE A BIRD-Nelly Furtado

CECILIA & THE SATELLITE-Andrew McMahon

SHE WILL BE LOVED-Maroon 5

LITTLE TALKS-Of Monsters & Men

TOO CLOSE-Alex Clare

I DON’T WANNA BE-Gavin DeGraw

DESPARETLY WANTING-Better Than Ezra

CLOSER-Conor Maynard

DON’T-Ed Sheeran

THE REASON-Hoobastank

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

10 AM

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

ANGEL IN BLUE JEANS-Train

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray

NEXT TO ME-Emili Sande

BENT-Rob Thomas

POMPEII-Bastille

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

SOME NIGHTS-Fun

KILLING ME SOFTLY-Colbie Caillat

LET IT GO-James Bay

UPSIDE DOWN-Jack Johnson

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

11 AM

SLIDE-Goo Goo Dolls

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

SOMEONE LIKE YOU-Adele

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

HO HEY-Lumineers

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

THIS TOWN-Niall Horan

FRESH EYES-Andy Grammer

7 YEARS-Lucas Graham

LULLABY-Shawn Mullins

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

THIS LOVE-Maroon 5

