Win a VIP Experience to the ‘Best Buddies Kick Off Event’ Hosted by Guy Fieri at Foxwoods

May 26, 2017 1:00 AM By Damon Scott

Win a VIP experience to the Best Buddies Kick Off Event on Thursday June 1st at Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen located in Foxwoods Resort Casino!

This VIP event is hosted by Guy Fieri. Tickets include food and beverage, plus entry to the Guy cooking with best buddies food and wine festival, happening on Friday June 2nd at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, MA.

Tickets for the VIP event benefit Best Buddies and can be purchased at foxwoods.com/guy-fieri… but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Damon Scott today starting at 3pm.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the VIP event!

 

 

 

