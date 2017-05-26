Project Closet: Spring Trends That May Surprise You

May 26, 2017 3:48 PM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: Debbie Wright, Project Closet

From QVC to TIC, it’s time for some OMG Style Tips with Debbie Wright!

Here are some styles that are currently in that may surprise you!

 

Crocs
They are all over the magazines… they’ve reinvented them. There are some better, more stylish ones.

Sky-High Platforms
3-inch platforms – in sneakers, too! They’re ‘flatforms!’

Pom-Poms and Tassels
They’re on accessories, shoes, top and scarves!

Millennial Pink
It’s a salmon pink shade that’s everywhere.

For more tips for your closet or your business, check out Debbie Wright’s website at projectcloset.com… and LIKE her new Facebook page Debbie Wright for Legacy QVC.

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win a Copy of 50 Shades Darker
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live