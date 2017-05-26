Project Closet: Spring Trends That May Surprise You

From QVC to TIC, it’s time for some OMG Style Tips with Debbie Wright!

Here are some styles that are currently in that may surprise you!

Crocs

They are all over the magazines… they’ve reinvented them. There are some better, more stylish ones.

Sky-High Platforms

3-inch platforms – in sneakers, too! They’re ‘flatforms!’

Pom-Poms and Tassels

They’re on accessories, shoes, top and scarves!

Millennial Pink

It’s a salmon pink shade that’s everywhere.

For more tips for your closet or your business, check out Debbie Wright’s website at projectcloset.com… and LIKE her new Facebook page Debbie Wright for Legacy QVC.