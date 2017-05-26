Niall Horan Peer Pressures Jimmy Fallon into Gangnam Style Dance

By Hayden Wright

Niall Horan stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his new solo material, but he also had some fun at Jimmy Fallon’s expense. In a comedic bit, Horan used peer pressure to guilt-trip the host into performing “Gangnam Style,” the 2012 viral sensation with an accompanying dance.

Niall also discussed how childhood shaped his musical preferences.

“I grew up on Fleetwood [Mac], Jackson Browne and the Eagles and anything basically that had a Southern Californian, American classic rock feel…I went to my first Eagles concert when I was four,” he said.

Fallon also pressed the singer about why he and Don Henley call each other “Dad” and Horan admits to feeling “starstruck” around Henley’s entire family. During his appearance, Horan performed his debut single “Slow Hands.”

Check out the clips below.