Hanson’s Kids Star in Adorable ‘I Was Born’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Hanson has remained active in the 20 years since their hit single “MMMBop” climbed to the top of the charts when brothers Issac, Taylor and Zachary were 16, 14 and 11 respectively.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, Hanson released a new song and music video, “I Was Born.” The black-and-white video features the Hanson men lip-syncing to the song alongside their children.

“The video is about celebrating the dreams that we all have and the pure optimism of the human spirit,” Taylor wrote. “And what better way to show that optimistic view of the world than through the eyes of children? For 25 years, we have been able to live out what we feel we were ‘born to do,’ and this song brings that message full circle.”

Watch “I Was Born” below.