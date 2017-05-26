Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 26, 2017

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester, Scott Disick seems to be out of control, and lots of TV shakeups are on the horizon! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Ariana Grande announced that she will be returning to Manchester, England to help her fans heal after the horrific terrorist attack at her concert. She says that she’ll “have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.” Here’s her letter to her fans…

Scott Disick, 34, is out of control in Cannes, France. He flew out earlier with 19 year old actress Bella Thorne and was seen all over her but then the following day he was photographed all over another woman… he was with celeb stylist Chloe Bartoli and it’s not the first time he’s been with her. Bella reportedly was shocked by his heavy drinking and decided to head back to the US after he was with someone else. Sources say Scott is trying to make his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, jealous since she’s moved on.

Mariah Carey and her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, are planning to open a Beverly Hills beauty company that will feature their own products of makeup, skin care and fragrances. And in other Mariah Carey news a co-star in her upcoming comedy, The House, talked about Mariah’s diva demands on the set. Besides Mariah being “four hours late” to production she wanted her trailer filled with all white roses and stuffed animals (lambs specifically), refused to sing the song she was paid to perform for the shoot, and didn’t approve of the way her “character” (she’s playing herself) died.

Mark Zuckerberg left Harvard in 2004 to pursue creating Facebook but yesterday he was presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree and he delivered the commencement speech to this year’s graduating class. Zuck joked, “If I get through this speech today, it will be the first time I actually finish something at Harvard.” James Earl Jones also got an honorary degree for his decorated acting career.

Will you be seeing Baywatch this weekend even though the critics are giving it terrible reviews? People seem to love it and Dwayne Johnson knows it… his reaction to the bad reviews: “Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated 3 years of being married and Kim posted on her Snapchat a video of all the flowers that he gave her… Kanye had 2 giant cloud-like arrangements of white flowers… “I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers,” she said. “Happy anniversary.” Just listen to her disinterest in the video… omg can she have any emotion in her voice?!?!?!

Sophia Bush is leaving Chicago P.D. after four seasons on the show!! Wow! Deadline is reporting the news but it’s not official yet. Sophia plays Detective Erin Lindsay and she has a big role in the show so I’m a bit surprised. It’s being reported that Sophia could return as a guest arc to fully complete her character’s story.

Jennifer Lopez‘s live musical with NBC, Bye Bye Birdie, has been pushed to 2018, because of her busy schedule. She’s judging the upcoming World of Dance, which she’s also executive producing, as well as her TV show Shades of Blue. It was supposed to air on NBC in December as their annual live musical around the holidays.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne was on the current season of Dancing with the Stars… during the finale she was there but didn’t dance… instead she waved from atop a unicorn on the set haha. So what happened? She claims she wasn’t being stuck-up on the finale like some fans accused her of being — she skipped the final group performance because she needed surgery on an injury she got from dancing on the show.

America’s Got Talent will not air a segment featuring a couple who filed a lawsuit alleging that host Tyra Banks had humiliated their daughter. The lawsuit claimed that Banks had made fun of the couple’s song, which expressed their love for their daughter, and insinuated that the girl was conceived by accident. America’s Got Talent returns for Season 12 on Tuesday, May 30, on NBC.

And this weekend we’re celebrating our 40th Anniversary so at the top of every hour we’ll play 3 of the biggest songs from a certain year. Well, when we do 1984 and play Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me”… here’s an update to what he’s been up to…. he just got arrested yesterday for allegedly hitting his housekeeper after she didn’t make his sandwich quick enough. BTW, his dad is Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records. Which also means his step brother is Redfoo from LMFAO.