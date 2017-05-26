Celebrate 96.5 TIC’s 40th Anniversary All This Weekend!

Starting at 9am today – and running through Memorial Day – we’re celebrating 40 years of 96.5 TIC… Happy Birthday to us!

At the top of the hour (see hours below) we’ll play the three biggest songs from a year throughout our history. 1977? 1997? 1985? Each hour brings another batch of massive hits that helped shape the station into what it is today.

We’re kicking things off with 1995, with these three smash hits:

TLC “Waterfalls”

Madonna “Take A Bow”

Montell Jordan “This Is How We Do It”

You can hear more 40th Anniversary playlists at the top of every hour during the times listed below:

Friday 9am to midnight

Saturday 6am to midnight

Sunday noon to 9pm

Monday 6am to midnight

Keep it locked all weekend and join us in celebrating 40 years of 96.5 TIC!