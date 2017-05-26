Ariana Grande Posts Heartfelt Letter to Bombing Victims, Plans Benefit Concert

Ariana Grade took to social media this afternoon to address the victims of the bombing at her concert in Manchester on May 22.

Related: Ariana Grande’s Manager Refuses to Live in Fear after Bombing

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attacks and their loved ones,” her letter beings. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need help in any way.”

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she continued.

“From the day we started putting the Danger Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves. This will not change that.”

Grande also announced plans to return to Manchester for a benefit concert.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thanks my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of to our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details as soon as everything is confirmed.”

See Grande’s full statement below.