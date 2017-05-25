Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 25, 2017

Twitter was NOT kind to ABC’s Dirty Dancing reboot! Plus, Star Wars turns 40, some UK movie premieres get canceled, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Last night ABC aired the Dirty Dancing reboot starring Abigail Breslin (Baby) and newcomer Colt Prattes (Johnny Castle). And wow! People on twitter were ripping apart the movie… obviously, no one can ever replace Patrick Swayze or Jennifer Grey and people made that clearly known. Colt danced for Pink and had a great 6 pack or even 8 pack lol… he could somewhat dance but Abigail has no experience which was a bit painful to watch.

This version was described as “tackling social themes like race, women’s rights and the socio-economic division in the country at that time.”

Nicole Scherzinger, who portrays Penny Rivera (the original Penny Johnson was played by Cynthia Rhodes) wasn’t bad… at least she could dance.

Katey Sagal is a singer and performed “Fever” on the show with Johnny Castle…. she was basically the cougar hooking up with his character. She plays a bigger role than in the original movie.

The part I hated was that the final scene ends with Baby and Johnny reconnecting for the first time since their summer… years later and he’s a choreographer on Broadway and she’s married to another guy and has a kid!!! Nooooo, at least in the original you didn’t know what would happen to the characters but could think they lived happily ever after!!!

Survivor: Game Changers finale happened last night and the winner was… Sarah Lacina won a million dollars. Survivor returns with an all-new season, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, next fall on CBS.

Happy 40th Birthday, Star Wars! The original film, now known as Episode IV – A New Hope, hit theaters on May 25th, 1977.

Movie premieres in London have been cancelled since the terror attack on Monday. Universal Pictures cancelled the U.K. premiere of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise and Warner Bros cancelled the Wonder Woman premiere… but Katy Perry, Lorde, The Chainsmokers, and Shawn Mendes are planning on still performing at BBC Radio 1’s annual Big Weekend music festival.

Bethenny Frankel was on Watch What Happens Live last night and confirmed that she once dated Alex Rodriguez! Well, she went on two dates and can’t even remember if they kissed. Someone else she did date? Ohhhh, remember the rumors about her dating Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet?? True! He was on the show with her and said she was a great kisser but they decided they would be better as friends.

OMG!!! Some interesting news about The Bachelorette… we were all annoyed with “Whaboom” and he’s definitely not on there for the right reasons… check his IMDB page… he’s an aspiring actor and was on WeTV’s Ex Isle last year with another Bachelorette contestant Blake Elarbee (he’s the guy that’s accusing Whaboom of being there for the wrong reason). Both of them were on Ex Isle with then-girlfriends when Whaboom’s ex, Brittney, hit it off with Blake!

One of the biggest songs right now is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”… they had Justin Bieber do a version with them and that single shot up to become the first Spanish-language song to rank within the top ten of the Hot 100 list for the first time in 20 years. Justin even sang in Spanish on it but now he has offended Latinos…social media reactions weren’t good because Justin forgot the lyrics when he performed it this week in NYC at a club. He got on the mic and just said “blah, blah, blah” and then ad-libbed lines like “I don’t know the words so I say ‘Dorito’” and “I ate the burrito, I just want a burrito.”

Jamie Foxx is opening up about how Oprah Winfrey staged an intervention for him when his wild partying threatened his career in the months following the release of the 2004 biopic Ray. Foxx, who said he was “doing every f**king think you could possibly imagine” at the time, revealed that he eventually received an unexpected call from Winfrey, who told him, “You’re blowing it. [She said], ‘All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s**t, that’s not what you want to do… want to take you somewhere. Make you understand the significance of what you’re doing.'” Oprah organized a meeting of several legendary black actors at the home of iconic recording artist Quincy Jones.

Don’t forget Jamie Foxx hosts the modern day version of Name that Tune with a new show called Beat Shazam on Fox at 8. And then it’s followed by Love Connection at 9… the show that used to be hosted by Chuck Whoolery will now be hosted by Andy Cohen.