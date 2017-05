If you ever needed an excuse to drink wine during the week, know this–May 25th is National Wine Day.

So here’s a fabulous list of easy and fun wine pairings courtesy of wine expert Natalie MacLean. Personally, I’ll take item #3 on her list; the bag of chips and French Champagne.

Because who has time to cook and uncork a bottle? That’s right–NO ONE.

Pop in The Seven Year Itch with Marilyn Monroe, done & doner–Wine Day celebrated in style baby!

That’s wine, not whine if my kids are reading this.