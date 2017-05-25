Carolyn Phillips: Healthy Memorial Day Tips

May 25, 2017 4:13 PM By Damon Scott

It’s time for your physical, nutritional, and motivational meet-up with Carolyn Phillips!

Food tips today? Exercise? Nope! Carolyn shares other ways to stay healthy this Memorial Day Weekend.

Keep Bugs Away
Use natural alternative bug sprays. Or things that you can apply to your skin like soybean oil or apple cider vinegar.

Headache Relief
If you’re drinking too much alcohol or get too much sun, you can get dehydrated. Drink plenty of water.

Protect From Sunburn
Look for a natural sunscreen. (Many have unwanted chemicals that can disrupt hormones.)  Also, load up on red, orange, and yellow fruits and veggies; they are natural sunburn-reducers.

Chill Your Food
If food has been sitting outside in the sun for more than two hours, it should be thrown away.

Safe Grilling
Coat your meats and the grill with olive oils to prevent carcinogens. Marinating can decrease the risk of carcinogens by 92-99%!

For your one-stop fitness resource online, visit Carolyn’s website, Fit Behavior!

