Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande opens up after the tragic attack during her concert in Manchester. Plus, we say goodbye to Roger Moore, The Bachelorette meets her guys, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Ariana Grande has arrived back in the States following the terrorist attack after her Manchester Arena show. She landed in Boca Raton, Florida and was greeted by her family. Ariana tweeted: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” 22 people were killed including an 8 year old girl and 59 were injured from the nail bomb that exploded in a backpack. Her world tour has not yet been cancelled and her team has not made a decision about the tour yet. She is scheduled for London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday so a decision will be made shortly.

Sir Roger Moore, 89, one of the most popular actors to play James Bond, died Tuesday in Switzerland after a brief cancer battle. Moore took over the Bond character in 1973’s Live and Let Die. His final one was A View to a Kill in 1985. All told, he played the character 7 times… more than any other actor.

Rachel Lindsay got to meet all her guys on the premiere of The Bachelorette last night and the most annoying bachelor had to be Lucas – the Whaboom guy!!! OMG! I hope he goes home soon because I can’t deal with his violent head shaking while he screams Whaboom!! She gave the first impression rose to Brian… he’s Columbian and spoke Spanish to him. Then there was guy with a creepy doll/ puppet and Matt from Meriden, CT showed up in a penguin costume.

Katy Perry was on doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and talked about her feud with Taylor Swift. She said Taylor started it and she should finish it. It’s all about the time when Taylor’s dancers left early in the tour to go on tour with Katy. Katy felt bad and tried to talk to Taylor but she wouldn’t and instead wrote “Bad Blood”. She added: “Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right? I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bullsh**, women together will heal the world.”

Is Ed Sheeran engaged? Russel Crowe let it slip in an interview about Ed and his “fiancé” Cherry Seaborn… hmmm Ed has said he’s ready to settle down and have babies so….

Wow! Chicago Justice has been cancelled after one season by NBC!

Madonna is being criticized for her parenting after posting a photo of one of her 4-year-old twin daughters leaning on a chair behind a pillow reading, “f–k cocaine.” Though Madonna captioned the snap, “I couldn’t agree more ….,” the image was met with mixed reviews from fans.“Don’t have that language in front of children, it really isn’t nice,” one user commented. Another chimed in, “An innocent child with a nasty word, have a word with yourself #madonna.”“Great message, not necessary to have that beautiful child with it though. Profanity + child = Not very classy!,” wrote a follower.

Ja Rule, Billy McFarland and Fyre Festival are now being investigated by the FBI for possible mail, wire, and securities fraud.

The story came out yesterday that Mariah Carey was back with Bryan Tanaka after the two were spotted holding hands leaving dinner… and now here’s proof… Here’s the photos…

It’s the finale of The Voice tonight with performances from Miley Cyrus, CeeLo Green, Rascal Flatts, Gladys Night, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee.

Normani Kordei, Rashad Jennings and David Ross will continue battle it out for the coveted Mirrorball trophy in the second night of the Dancing With the Stars finale on Tuesday at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC. Voting is closed which I’m bummed about because I kept calling last night and it was busy!!