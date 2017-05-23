Find Your Companion Pets of the Week May 23rd

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Bruno

Bruno is a black and white pit bull mix. At 5 years of age, he is cuddler and wants nothing more than to be with you! He is very smart and loves to learn, especially when treats are involved. He will happily show off his repertoire for you! Because he loves being with his people so very much, he does have some fear of being left alone. His ideal situation would be an adult home where someone is around much of the time. He would also benefit from continued training classes, so that he can continue to learn new things. He is currently attending classes for basic skills with Our Companions and is doing very well!! If you would like to know more about this tuxedo boy, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org.

Oreo

Oreo is so snuggly and loveable – a super sweet and agreeable boy! If you’re looking for a loyal kitty companion who will follow you from room to room, sit in your lap, sleep by your feet and enjoy fun play sessions, he may be the one for you! Oreo is FIV+ but a healthy and happy 3 year old who loves playing and being with his people. He has a gentle disposition and very polite, even with nail clipping! He’s a little shy with new people at first but then can’t resist coming by for some petting. He could do well with another cat friend but isn’t comfortable with dogs. For more information on handsome Oreo, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!