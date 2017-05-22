Win Tickets To See Train PLUS a Smashburger Gift Card

Train with Special Guest O.A.R. & Natasha Bedingfield is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, June 13th 2017 and we want to send you to see the show, and more!

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here… PLUS each winner will receive a $25 Smashburger gift card!

Smashburger in Southington, Enfield and Manchester is Connecticut’s new way to burger restaurant, known for its fresh never frozen, burgers smashed on a hot grill to sear in the juices, creating an upscale quality burger packed with flavor.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company every morning this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show, plus a Smashburger Gift Card!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.