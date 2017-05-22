Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 22, 2017

We go inside the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and much more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgins hosted the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and Drake was the big winner with 13 awards, breaking Adele’s record for the most awards in a year. His performance in the middle of the Bellagio fountains was great but it wasn’t the first time someone did that… Britney Spears performed “I’m A Slave 4 U” back in 2001.

Beyonce had five wins, Twenty One Pilots was awarded four trophies, and The Chainsmokers earned three. Miley Cyrus cried at the end of her “Malibu” performance, Cher,71, amazed everyone especially when she wore the same outfit for “If I Could Turn Back Time” that she did about 30 years ago… Celine Dion had people in tears with her “My Heart Will Go On” performance but twitter had some things to say about her dress… they said it looked like the iceberg that sunk the Titanic!

Top Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Top New Artist:

Zayn – WINNER

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Top Male Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Top Female Artist:

Beyoncé – WINNER

Top Duo/Group:

Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Top Social Artist:

BTS – WINNER

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé – WINNER

Top R&B Artist:

Beyoncé – WINNER

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé – WINNER

Top Rap Artist:

Drake – WINNER

Top Rap Tour:

Drake – WINNER

Top Country Artist:

Blake Shelton – WINNER

Top Country Tour:

Kenny Chesney – WINNER

Top Rock Artist:

Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay – WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers – WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, Views – WINNER

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical – WINNER

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé, Lemonade – WINNER

Top Rap Album:

Drake, Views – WINNER

Top Country Album:

Chris Stapleton, Traveller – WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough – WINNER Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” – WINNER

Top Selling Song:

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – WINNER

Top Radio Song:

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – WINNER Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” – WINNER

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” – WINNER

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” – WINNER

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” – WINNER

Top Country Song:

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” – WINNER

Top Country Collaboration:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” – WINNER

Top Rock Song:

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” – WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” – WINNER

Dwayne Johnson hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest and it was the most watched finale in 6 years! This was Dwayne‘s fifth time hosting and he was inducted into the prestigious “five-timers club” by Alec Baldwin and Tom Hanks.

After SNL they had a big wrap party and Scarlett Johansson was there seen kissing SNL’s Colin Jost… hmmm, new couple alert? She’s still going through her divorce to Romain Dauriac.

Katy Perry is going to be a judge on American Idol and it’s being reported that her deal is for $25 million!!!! OMG! What about cutting back on the costs of the show??? Well, ABC was desperate to sign a name before the Upfronts last week so she used that to her advantage. And reports are they’re “on the verge” of signing the deal with Ryan Seacrest… so how much will he get?!?!?!

Scott Disick is the latest celeb to get hit by burglars… his house was broken into while he partied in Vegas and he thinks it was an inside job.

Pippa Middleton married billionaire James Matthews this weekend and several members of the Royal Family — including Prince William and Prince Harry – were there. Pippa, who is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (Prince William’s wife) made headlines years ago at Catherine’s wedding… everyone kept talking about her butt! Well, this wedding people were talking about how good looking Catherine’s brother in law is! Here are some photos…

Beyonce had her 2nd baby shower this weekend and she shared some photos… her belly is HUGE! She hosted a “Carter Push Party” Saturday and invited her mom, Tina, and a few her famous friends — including her Destiny’s Child crew Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland … plus Lala Anthony AND fellow expecting mom Serena Williams. Beyonce’s dad says she’s expecting within 2 weeks.

A London waitress says she got the fired after her bosses found her naked in Orlando Bloom‘s hotel room after she hooked up with him!!! 21 year old Viviana Ross was his bartender and he invited him to his room and he had to leave early the next morning but she stayed in his room and was caught. Worth losing your job for Orlando? She says she didn’t get his number.

Are Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka back on? Sure looks like it… Mariah posted an old photo of the 2 but responded to a fan that Tanaka was with her while she posted it and then they were seen kissing at dinner in Beverly Hills the same night she posted the photo.

Tonight someone will win the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars finale. It’s down to Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei, former MLB player David Ross and NFL player Rashad Jennings.

The Bachelorette premieres tonight and Rachel Lindsay’s already knows one of the guys! She used to be his camp counselor and she says he was a bad kid! Then you have one of the bachelors whose profession is a “tickle monster” and another who says he’s a “whaboom” which according to host Chris Harrison: “It’s a lifestyle. It’s an essence. It’s who he is. It’s a noun, it’s a verb, it’s an adverb. You can be Whaboom, you can be Whaboomed, and you can Whaboom. You can call somebody a Whaboom.” And then there is Matt, from Meriden, CT and he’s 32 and a construction sales rep!!

Season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 22 at 9 pm ET.

Weekend box office: