Beyoncé Looks Magnificent at African-Themed Baby Shower

By Annie Reuter

Beyoncé was honored with an African-themed baby shower over the weekend to celebrate the upcoming birth of her twins. The Carter Push Party reunited her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Tennis star Serena Williams and Lala were also in attendance.

Related: Beyoncé Baby Watch Intensifies as Matthew Knowles Weighs in on Due Date

The shower took place at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday (May 20), reports Vibe. To celebrate her impending births, Bey was dressed in a two-piece outfit with her growing stomach exposed, revealing a beautiful henna tattoo. Meanwhile, husband Jay Z donned a white outfit while sporting an African medallion. See photos from Queen Bey’s magnificent baby shower below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

...."Like Uh-huh" A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on May 21, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

#CarterPushParty #Beyonce A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 20, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on May 20, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT