Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 5-21-17

Ease into your Sunday with three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

HAND IN MY POCKET-Alanis Morissette

HOME-Phillip Phillips

PHOTOGRAPH-Ed Sheeran

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO-The Calling

MISERY-Maroon 5

TAKE ME TO CHURCH-Hozier

HEY THERE DELILAH-Plain White T’s

GRENADE-Bruno Mars

TRY-Colbie Caillat

WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc

EVERYTHING YOU WANT-Vertical Horizon

10 AM

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

ALL OF ME-John Legend

SEND MY LOVE(TO YOUR NEW LOVER)-Adele

3AM-Matchbox 20

STAY WITH ME-Sam Smith

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

HONEY, I’M GOOD-Andy Grammer

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

WHAT ABOUT NOW-Daughtry

HOLD BACK THE RIVER-James Bay

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

FREE FALLIN’-John Mayer

11 AM

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-Gavin DeGraw

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES-Kelly Clarkson

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

RADIOACTIVE-Imagine Dragons

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!