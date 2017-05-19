Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 19, 2017

Did Katy throw shade at Taylor Swift on her new song? Plus, Pippa Middleton’s wedding day is almost here! And a preview of this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Katy Perry released a new song and fans believe it is a dig at Taylor Swift. The two don’t like one another so it’s no surprise the single ‘Swish Swish’ has lyrics: “You’re calculated. I got your number, ‘Cause you’re a joker. And I’m a courtside killer queen. And you will kiss the ring,” and…

Your game is tired,

You should retire

You’re ’bout cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma’s not a liar

She keeps receipts

And the chorus:

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can’t touch this

Another one in the casket

Alex Rodriguez was photographed flipping through his notes yesterday while getting ready for his broadcast debut for the Kansas City Royals/NY Yankees game. Someone zoomed in on the notes and it was a list titled “Child,” followed by the bullet points, “Birth control,” “Baby” and “Pull out stuff” ….OMG!!! Fox took down the tweet but too late…

Robin Thicke and his brother, Brennan, are going after Alan Thicke‘s widow, Tanya because she’s threatening to go to the tabloids and trash them if they don’t give her what she wants from Alan’s estate. But Tanya claims that’s not true and they’re doing this because she won’t let them convert the family ranch into a massive marijuana operation!!! There’s a prenup but Alan’s kids claim she wants to challenge it.

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell‘s wife believes her husband’s death was actually caused by an overdose of Ativan and that if he took his life he was not in his right mind. Toxicology results are pending.

Amber Rose has hired off-duty cops for protection after a man broke into her house and hung out for 4 hours!! She was sleeping at the time and so was her mom, son, assistant and bodyguards!!! A window had been broken and she checked her cameras and it showed the man inside for 4 hours before running from the home! He didn’t take anything which is even creepier!!

P!nk and her husband, Carey Hart, cycled 100 miles to raise money for No Kid Hungry yesterday. She posted on Instagram about it – see it here.

Steve Harvey is facing a lawsuit from his second ex-wife — she’s claiming he damaged her “soul” and now owes her $60 MILLION. She says she’s been suicidal and self-medicates to cope with their nasty breakup. The document was not filed by a lawyer, but rather a woman who says she is Mary’s “civil rights activist.”

Liev Schreiber has a new woman in his life; Gerard Butler’s ex, Morgan Brown! Liev split from Naomi Watts after 11 years and two children together. Gerard Butler has been on/off with Morgan for years. Looks like those two are off again. Here are the photos…

Leonardo DiCaprio is back on the market! He and his model girlfriend, Nina Agdal, have called it quits.

Pippa Middleton’s wedding is a day away; she was seen arriving for the rehearsal today. So who is she marrying? His name is James Matthews and last year he was worth $2.6 million!! Can’t wait to see the photos! Remember Pippa was a big hit at her sister’s wedding? Her sis, Catherine married Prince William and everyone kept talking about Pippa’s backside!

Fans of Tim Allen‘s sitcom Last Man Standing will be happy to know they are shopping the show to other networks so it might return.

SNL season finale is tomorrow, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the musical guest is Katy Perry.

Billboard Music Awards happen this Sunday night and Nicki Minaj will open the show with a 9-minute number with Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne. Performances from Cher and even Celine Dion — she’s going to sing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Titanic. Previously announced performers include Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Bruno Mars, Julia Michaels, and Ed Sheeran. The show will air live at 8 pm.