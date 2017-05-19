Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘BAYWATCH’

May 19, 2017 11:40 AM
baywatch artwork Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of BAYWATCH

Image courtesy Paramount Pictures

Want to see an advance screening of BAYWATCH on Monday, May 22nd at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Download and print your FREE tickets to see BAYWATCH at GOFOBO.COM

About BAYWATCH:

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #BeBaywatch

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at GOFOBO.COM!!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live