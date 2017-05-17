Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 17, 2017

Amy Schumer breaks up with her long time boyfriend, Elle King is separating from her husband, and Donald Trump visits CT and complains about being treated unfairly. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Amy Schumer has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch… the two dated for more than a year. They released a statement saying “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

Well, this explains it!! Elle King’s is separating from her husband (which was a surprise) after he was arrested after they had a violent altercation about a month ago. He allegedly grabbed her by the throat with both hands, tossed her on a bed… and said, “I’m gonna f***ing kill you.” He was arrested and Elle later told cops things got out of hand when they were partying and she didn’t want to press charges.

American Idol and ABC made it official that Katy Perry will be the lead judge when the show returns next year. That’s all they’ve officially announced… hmmm, what about the rumor that Chris Daughtry would be a judge? No word yet… but someone who says he shouldn’t be a judge is Taylor Hicks!!! Taylor says that Chris was the loser in his season and only winners, like him, should be asked to judge…. um, Taylor, what hit singles have you had??

Taylor Swift has been out of the public for a bit now… she was seen in Nashville to visit her mom on Mother Day… but what else has she been doing? Hanging out with her new boyfriend! After Tom Hiddleston she learned her lesson and is keeping things out of the public. His name is Joe Alwyn, an actor who’s starring in The Favourite, with Emma Stone. He’s 26 but looks even younger! Sources say it’s been going on for months and that Taylor has been renting a place in London to be closer to him.

Looks like Scott Disick is still continuing with his partying ways since Kourtney Kardashian has made it clear that they’re not getting back together. The latest date for Scott was 19 year olf Bella Thorne! They met up for dinner at Catch, the Los Angeles hotspot, even keeping the night going with more food at The Nice Guy. Their sources say they then left to check out some live performances at The Peppermint Club before leaving together in Scott’s car at 1:30am!

The Bachelor’s Chris Soules has officially entered a plea of not guilty in the fatal car accident that left one man dead in Buchanan County Iowa. The 35-year-old Bachelor star waived his right to an open court arraignment, asking the Iowa court to accept his plea for a speedy trial and for a trial date to be set.

President Donald Trump was in CT today and he complained about he’s been treated… well, get ready for some more because Michael Moore is making a Donald Trump documentary. Michael has been secretly working on this film for months, he promises fireworks.

Kendall Jenner’s man, A$AP Rocky, didn’t learn from Kendall’s sister’s robbery… A$AP posted a video of him and his buddies dropping a ton of cash into a bill counter… well, his house was robbed of $1.5 million in jewelry and more.

Gisele Bundchen did an interview with CBS This Morning… and she revealed that her husband Tom Brady gets concussions all the time and had one last year… hmmm, Patriots never reported the concussion like they’re supposed to… so now the NFL Players Association is “looking into” the statements made by Gisele.

Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry have been friends for 10 years. And Miley says that Katy’s song “I Kissed a Girl” was about her! She also says that the song she doesn’t like to sing is “Wrecking Ball” and she’s embarrassed by the video where she was naked riding a wrecking ball.

Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette premieres this Monday and tomorrow on Facebook at 4:30 they’ll announce the group of men… and one is from CT! Do you know that Chris Harrison gets paid $60,000 per episode!

Nick and Aaron Carter’s father has died at the age of 65. Bob Carter died at his home last night… he was found unconscious.

Forbes announced their third annual list of the richest self-made women in the United States. Beyonce is on the list at no. 46 with $350million. Taylor Swift is no. 55 with $280million.

Marian Ilitch, 84, co-founder of Little Caesars ($5.1B) Diane Hendricks, 70, roofing ($4.9B) Judy Love, 79, retail and gas stations ($2.9B) Oprah Winfrey, 63, television shows ($2.9B) Doris Fisher, 85, Gap clothing ($2.7B)

E! News can confirm Arrested Development will return for a fifth season on Netflix.

ABC has ordered a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series about Seattle firefighters and it’s produced by Shonda Rhimes.

David Boreanaz, Neil Brown, Jr. and Max Thieriot star in Seal Team, a new military drama chronicling the personal and professional lives of the most elite Navy SEALs unit on CBS.

Shemar Moore stars in S.W.A.T., a new drama based on the TV series and film of the same name, following the work of a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. The ensemble cast also includes Lina Esco, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson and David Lim. Here’s more shows to look forward to…