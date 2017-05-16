Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 16, 2017

There was on upset on DWTS last night! And could there be a kids’ DWTS spinoff? Plus, Katy Perry [sort of] confirms she’ll be a judge on Idol. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Wow! People were shocked last night when Simone Biles was sent home on Dancing with the Stars! Simone’s mom was concerned that Simone’s comment of “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals” might get her voted off. She was expected to make it to the finals. Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei, NFL player Rashad Jennings, and former MLB player David Ross are in the finals. David feels bad because he feels that he took her spot in the finals. Ok, Simone should be in the finals but David is a fan favorite… I voted for him last night lol.

Looks like there will be a Dancing with the Stars AND The Bachelor spinoff! ABC announced Dancing with the Stars Junior which will debut in spring 2018 and it’s set to have celebrity kids and kids of celebrities pair up with professional junior ballroom dancers to compete for the mirror ball trophy. And then there is The Bachelor: Winter Games will have some of your favorite former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette face off in winter-themed athletic challenges.

Fans are not happy about Tim Allen‘s ABC series Last Man Standing getting canceled so they started a petition to get the show back… so far it’s up to at least 106,000 signatures. Hey the show Timeless was saved after initially being canceled, but ABC says Last Man Standing was a managing failure.

Zac Efron might be in the upcoming Baywatch movie but his next role is a much serious one. He will play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in an independent drama titled Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The movie tells the story of Ted from the perspective of his girlfriend at the time, who apparently tried several times to alert police to his suspicious behavior during their relationship.

Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Mathews is happening this Saturday and it’s rumored to cost $335,000… they even had a giant glass building built for the wedding!

David Foster–who was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Yolanda Foster up until Dec. 2015–has been out there dating and was most recently linked to Kristie Brinkley…hmmm, he was out with her the other night BUT the following night he was out with “Scorpion” star Katharine McPhee at Nobu in Malibu. David is 67 and Katharine is 33!!

Harry Styles has been doing a week-long residency on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show and this Thursday he’ll be doing Carpool Karaoke.

We know that The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have officially split and rumors are that she was spending a lot more time with her friends instead of with Ben and his final straw is when she went to a music festival and did some things he didn’t approve of. She has to give back the $95,000 ring!

Bon Jovi gave students of New Jersey’s Fairleigh Dickinson University a graduation ceremony they’ll remember this morning. FDU has MTVU to thank — the MTV network aimed at college audiences teamed up with the band for a contest wherein students were asked to tweet their best college moments and tag their school along with the hashtag #JBJReunionContest to win… and they did!

Elle King announced yesterday that she and her partner Andrew Ferguson had actually gotten secretly married 3 weeks after they met last year!!! They were supposed to have a ceremony last month but they’ve separated. “We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016,” the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer posted on Instagram. “It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost.” She continued, “He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband.” Ugh, now I feel bad… I interviewed her the day before her wedding at the GRAMMYs and laughed when she told me she was engaged after 3 weeks of knowing him! No clue she was getting married the next day!!!

Katy Perry is on Ellen today and she avoids Ellen’s question about being a judge on American Idol but the way she answers it pretty much confirms she has the job. “Judge not, lest you be judged, but they didn’t say anything about constructive criticism, and I’m good at that,” Perry said cheekily. She’s also teamed up to raise money for The Boys & Girls Clubs of America by donating $1 of each ticket to the organization.

Taylor Swift is out of hiding and it was all to fly to see her mom for Mother’s Day. She boarded a private jet to fly to Nashville. Here are the photos.

More trouble for Jessica Alba‘s The Honest Company. The company has issued a voluntarily recall of their baby wipes after fearing they’ve been contaminated with mold. A message on the site read: “Certain lots of these Wipes are being voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of mold. We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable. Out of an abundance of caution, The Honest Company has decided to voluntarily recall certain lots of this product.”