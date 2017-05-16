Find Your Companion Pets of the Week May 16th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Lucy

3-year-old Lucy is a shy, lovable pit bull mix who is in the market for a forever home! This lovely little lady takes some time to warm up to new people, but once she knows you, she is just about as sweet as pups come. She can be super cuddly and will even plop right down in your lap for a snuggle if she’s in the mood! She gets along great with certain dogs and may happily share her forever home with a confident, mellow companion, though she can be a bit picky about who she wants to hang out with. Lucy is obsessed with swimming and lives for dips in the pool or a cool stream on hot summer days. She also loves playing in the play yard and may benefit from having a fenced-in yard to frolic about in. For more information about our sweet Lucy, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Tinkie

Gorgeous Tinkie can’t wait to be your new best friend! She’ll politely watch while you make dinner, cuddle up with you at night and play fetch in her own unique style – with Q-tips! She has great litter box and scratching habits, using only her scratch pads and will happily amuse herself with catnip toys. This very gentle 8 year old loves being with her people, stopping by for some lap time and showing how irresistibly adorable she is rolling on her back! Tinkie will be happiest as your only feline in a fairly quiet home but has gotten along well with a respectful dog. For more information on sweet Tinkie, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.

