Six Flags New England is open for the 2017 season, and there’s a wild new ride… THE JOKER 4D Free Fly Coaster! And all this week you can win a pair of tickets with Damon Scott!

THE JOKER 4D Free Fly Coaster allows you to soar outside the confines of the track for an all-new coaster riding experience.

Begin your journey by traveling straight up a 120-foot hill, before being released for your highly unusual journey.

Face your fears as you flip head-over-heels from four to eight times along the weightless, tumbling journey.

Along the way on this 4D free fly coaster, you will experience exhilarating coaster hills and unexpected drops along with an interactive ride experience, making it a different sensation each time and every time you ride.

THE JOKER 4D Free Fly Coaster at Six Flags New England is open now. Tickets to Six Flags New England are on sale at sixflags.com, but all this week you can win tickets with 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in each afternoon this week with Damon. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England!

For more information on Six Flags’ THE JOKER 4D Free Fly Coaster, Click Here!