Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 15, 2017

One (maybe two) new American Idol judges are on deck! Plus, a new Miss USA gets crowned despite controversial views on healthcare. And lots of TV cancellations and renewals.. Get the latest in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Chris Daughtry has reportedly joined the judging panel for the American Idol reboot next year. And sources say that American Idol is in negotiations to have Katy Perry as a judge too… but she’s going on tour so we’ll see.

Miss USA crowned Miss District of Columia, Kara McCullough, as Miss USA. Ashley Graham, Julianne Hough, Terrence J were hosts and Pitbull performed. Some people on twitter and the audience didn’t agree with her views on healthcare for all Americans… she said it is a privilege and not a right. She’s a scientist at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have called it quits, PEOPLE confirms. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they tell PEOPLE in a statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their first child together! They’re having a boy.

Nicki Minaj was helping fans pay off their education expenses last week, and now she’s announced a new charity for students in need that she’s created.

Taylor Swift sent flowers and a handwritten note to a girl named Ashley, who invited Taylor to her college graduation party… she couldn’t make it but the note said: “Hi love! I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th… That’s my kind of party!” Taylor also expressed how proud she was of the student for graduating from the University of Central Florida, and included the tidbit that “I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me.”

Drake escorted his little cousin and her date into prom in Memphis and paid for a Rolls Royce to drive them and their matching outfits. He went in and hung out with the kids and threw her a big after party where all 400 guests were invited.

Andy Cohen had Jenna Dewan Tatum on Watch What Happens Live for Sunday night’s episode, and she confirmed that she dated Justin after his split with Britney Spears! But claims she wasn’t his rebound.

David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Hayley, was arrested for DUI in L.A. over the weekend after cops say she passed out behind the wheel of her Mercedes while driving on the freeway. Her car came to a stop on off-ramp and she passed out in the driver’s seat with her foot on the brake at 4am! She appeared in Sharknado.

Kylie Jenner’s new boyfriend Travis Scott was arrested over the weekend right after his show and booked for inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct after he allegedly encouraged people to rush the stage… which cops say put people in danger. Kylie was reportedly not at the show.

Alex Rodriguez was in NYC doing dinner with Jennifer Lopez… while most of his old Yankees teammates were at Yankee Stadium honoring Derek Jeter. So did he blow off his old teammates? He claims he was in Miami for Mother’s Day… he was but arrived in New York at 6p and the Derek Jeter ceremony happened at 7… but he went to dinner with JLo instead.

Bethany Frankel is joining Shark Tank as a guest shark and so with Alex Rodriguez. The star of The Real Housewives of New York City most recently hawked her company’s new line of deli meats at Publix grocery stores.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were the victims of a weekend home invasion that left the pair bound and beaten, according to a report. They both suffered facial injuries, the report said. Cash and jewelry were taken.

Antonio Sabàto, Jr. plans to run for Congress but now his soon to be ex-wife is accusing him of drug addiction! The two are fighting over custody of their child.

More shows to be cancelled and renewed:

CBS – Cancelled:

2 Broke Girls

American Gothic

BrainDead

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Doubt

The Great Indoors

The Odd Couple

Rush Hour

Still Waiting to Hear:

Code Black

Training Day

Ransom

Fox: New Girl renewed for 7th and final season. MasterChef Season 8 premieres May 31st.

Canceled/Ended:

APB

Bones

Making History

Pitch

Rosewood

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn

Still Waiting to Hear

24: Legacy

Prison Break

Scream Queens – Cancelled

NBC: Blindspot, Taken, Law & Order: SVU, Elementary, and the Amazing Race all renewed. Timeless was cancelled last week but brought back to life since then.

Canceled/Ended:

Aquarius

The Blacklist: Redemption

Emerald City

Grimm

Heartbeat

Powerless

Still Waiting to Hear:

Celebrity Apprentice

Chicago Justice

Little Big Shots

Trial & Error

ABC – Cancelled:

American Crime

The Catch

Conviction

Dr. Ken

Imaginary Mary

Last Man Standing

Mistresses

Notorious

The Real O’Neals

Secrets and Lies

Time After Time

