Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 5-14-17

Treat mom to three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

RUDE-Magic

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

KING OF ANYTHING-Sara Bareilles

LATCH-Sam Smith

FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script

BEST I EVER HAD-Gavin DeGraw

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

I NEVER TOLD YOU-Colbie Caillat

HOME-Daughtry

LET IT GO-James Bay

FRESH EYES-Andy Grammer

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

10 AM

WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

ONE CALL AWAY-Charlie Puth

LIGHTS-Ellie Goulding

HER DIAMONDS-Rob Thomas

POMPEII-Bastille

LOOK AFTER YOU-The Fray

IRIS-Goo Goo Dolls

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

SINCE YOU’VE BEEN GONE-Kelly Clarkson

MISSING YOU-John Waite

11 AM

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

HARDER TO BREATHE-Maroon 5

DAUGHTERS-John Mayer

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

DEMONS-Imagine Dragons

LOST BOY-Ruth B.

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

SHUT UP AND DANCE-Walk The Moon

COLLIDE-Howie Day

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

GERONIMO-Sheppard

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

