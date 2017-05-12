Tickets on the :20s Winning Weekend: See An Advance Screening Of BAYWATCH

All this weekend 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of BAYWATCH at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford this May… Plus, the chance to win a Baywatch Prize Pack!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm.

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of BAYWATCH at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford on May 22nd. Each winner will also have a chance to win an official Baywatch Prize Pack with a Limited Edition Baywatch swimsuit, courtesy of Tipsy Elves!

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #BeBaywatch

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)