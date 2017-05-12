Tickets on the :20s Winning Weekend: See An Advance Screening Of BAYWATCH

May 12, 2017 11:50 AM
baywatch artwork Tickets on the :20s Winning Weekend: See An Advance Screening Of BAYWATCH

Image courtesy Paramount Pictures

All this weekend 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of BAYWATCH at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford this May… Plus, the chance to win a Baywatch Prize Pack!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm. 

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to an advance screening of BAYWATCH at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford on May 22nd.  Each winner will also have a chance to win an official Baywatch Prize Pack with a Limited Edition Baywatch swimsuit, courtesy of Tipsy Elves!

baywatch swimsuit Tickets on the :20s Winning Weekend: See An Advance Screening Of BAYWATCH

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #BeBaywatch

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live