Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 12, 2017

Kelly Clarkson trades in a golden ticket for a spinning chair! Plus, Steve Harvey defends his backstage demands. And find out if your favorite TV series has been renewed or canceled! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Kelly Clarkson was announced earlier this week to one of the new judges for American Idol next year but negotiations fell through because she wanted more money… sooooo, now she’ll be a coach on season 14 of The Voice next year!! Wow! Jennifer Hudson joins season 13 of The Voice this year with coaches Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Kelly will be with Blake, Adam and a 4th coach will be announced. American Idol says they will be hush-hush now on who they’re in negotiations with. Well, Simon Cowell said he’s been approached and he told them no!

Five-person a capella group Pentatonix is about to lose a member. Avi Kaplan announced this morning that he’s leaving the group because he’s been struggling to keep up the fast pace and he misses his family and friends. He says he feels overwhelmed and needs time to himself but he will do the summer tour and then he’s done.

Steve Harvey is standing behind his demand letter that he wrote to his staff about basically not having any contact with him unless initiated by Steve! He says:”I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter.” Steve’s talk show is moving from Chicago to LA and some of the staff were let go but invited and then disinvited to the wrap party. Ouch! But Steve didn’t go either to the party last night. The production crew was given “a box with wooden Chicago coasters” and “a bottle of bourbon or whiskey.

Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Phaedra Parks is mad she got fired from the show from spreading a rumor to Porsha Williams. She says the ‘RHOA’ producers feed her lies and firing her when she called them out, which has ruined her rep and led to daily threats and bullying.

Rosie O’Donnell is in the middle of a nasty divorce. You see, Rosie had an affair with a married woman, former Broadway actress Dana Caruso Schiff. Dana’s investment banker husband, David, is fighting her over custody of their 2 kids because he’s concerned about them being around Rosie because of her troubled relationship with her own daughter, Chelsea.

If you watched the show Revenge starring Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, well, they were a couple on the show and now they’ve gotten engaged after being together about 5 years.

Aww, Dancing With The Stars‘ Bonner Bolton has a crush on another dancer on the show, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and when doing an interview he said he wants to ask her out and so he does… we’ll see what Normani says. There rumors about him and his dance partner, Sharna, but he says: “we’re definitely better off friends and it’s gonna stay that way.”

ABC has renewed the show Once Upon a Time even though Jennifer Morrison announced that she will not be returning to the show. The network announced the pickup of new series including The Crossing, The Gospel of Kevin, The Good Doctor, and Shonda Rhimes‘ new show For the People. Also, Lea Michele‘s new comedy The Mayor about a young rapper (Brandon Micheal Hall) being elected into office has been picked up along with Zach Braff‘s yet-to-be-titles comedy. But unfortunately, American Crime, The Catch, Conviction, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, (Tim Allen’s) Last Man Standing, Notorious, The Real O’Neals, Secrets and Lies, and Time After Time have all been canceled!! As of right now, the fates of Fresh Off the Boat and Quantico are still up in the air.

Fox just gave the ax to all three of its freshmen series… Making History, Son of Zorn, and APB have all been canceled.

NBC has renewed The Blacklist but no word on the future of the spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption.

Looks like this is the weekend that former Victoria’s Secret Angel and ex-wife of Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr and her fiancé, Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel, are getting married this weekend.

Jay Z has struck a 10-year touring partnership deal with Live Nation worth $200 million. The deal includes worldwide touring and will see Live Nation producing and promoting Jay Z concert events until he is 57. He’ll be announcing a bit tour later this year.