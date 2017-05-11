Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 11, 2017

The Voice gets another new coach! Plus, details on the guy who broke in to 50 Cent’s Farmington mansion and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

The Voice has added a new coach for next season since Alicia Keyes announced she wasn’t coming back next season… Jennifer Hudson will join Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for Season 13.

Miley Cyrus has dropped her brand new single called “Malibu,” along with the music video! The song is dedicated to her fiance Liam Hemsworth… Here it is:

Friends are worried over Scott Disick’s drinking again… and they think he needs to go back to rehab. Sources say he’s been in a downward spiral since learning baby mama Kourtney Kardashian is dating 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. He thought they had a chance of reconciling since he had stopped drinking.

The guy arrested at 50 Cent’s mansion was dressed like a cat burglar. Edwin Joyce tried to make his way into the home through the generator room, but set off an alarm that alerted property manager, David Holloway. David say the man and he ran to his vehicle and drove to the main road to call 911… um, is that because cell service in Farmington is bad?? Probably!!

Jason Derulo is being sued for $10,000 for allegedly vandalizing a limo. The lawsuit alleged DeRulo and company used broken champagne glasses to scratch windows and damage the seats, in addition to smashing the stereo system… because the driver wouldn’t drop him off where he wanted. Sources close to Derulo claim he wasn’t in the limo.

Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto and Dancing with the Stars Artem Chigvintsev have called it quits. “Torrey broke up with him about a month or two ago, and Artem is pretty bummed about it,” the source said. “Torrey was over the relationship and the distance was a lot for them to handle. She has been in Chicago filming Chicago Med while Artem is in Los Angeles for Dancing. Distance was a main factor.”

Steve Harvey is moving his daytime talk show from Chicago to Los Angeles this fall and he’ll have a whole new staff… and they’ve been warned about new rules. “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited…. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly, Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED and you must schedule an appointment” read the memo. “Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Kate Hudson show up at the LA premiere of her mom’s movie, Snatched. Kate made her rumored romance with musician man Danny Fujikawa red carpet official.

NBC has already announced that this December Bye Bye Birdie Live with Jennifer Lopez is the next Broadway show they’ll do AND now they’ve announced that NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar will be the next after that for Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Miss USA 2017 is this Sunday, May 14. This year’s pageant, which will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Terrence J., will be telecast live on Sunday night from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The show will also feature a performance by Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE, Pitbull and Brett Eldridge. Ashley Graham will serve as the backstage host. Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brook Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock will act as judges. Here’s the contestants… CT’s contestant is from Greenwich.

WWE’s Brie Bella gave birth… she and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

NBC just renewed three of its four Chicago-based shows… Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will all get more seasons, but there is still no decision on the newest one, Chicago Justice…. hmmm, I can’t get into that one for some reason. And NBC has cancelled the show Timeless.

Modern Family has been renewed for two more seasons and according to Deadline, stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Sofia Vergara all scored increased salaries from around $350,000 an episode to about $500,000 an episode.

The CW has officially announced the 2017/2018 schedule! The network renewed two fan-favorite shows – iZombie and The Originals. Other shows that have already been renewed for the 2017/2018 season include Supergirl, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Arrow, The Flash, Supernatural, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, and The 100. But No Tomorrow and Frequency have both been canceled. They also announced the pickup of four new series – Valor, Black Lightning, Life Sentence, and a reboot of Dynasty!

ABC’s hit show Scandal starring Kerry Washington is reportedly ending after its upcoming seventh season!