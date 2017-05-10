Will Kelly Clarkson Return to Revamped ‘American Idol’ as a Judge?

By Jon Wiederhorn

Reports are circulating that American Idol is wooing Kelly Clarkson to return to the show as a judge when the revamped program launches next year.

Apparently, Clarkson wants the gig, and her peeps are working to create a window in her schedule so she’s available for filming auditions, reports TMZ.

Clarkson, 35, became an instant celebrity in 2002 when she won the first season of American Idol. The victory earned her a deal with RCA Records and the rest is history. Clarkson’s first single “A Moment Like This” rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the top-selling single of 2002. The judge’s for the first season of Idol were Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, who trumpeted Clarkson’s success.

On Tuesday ((May 8), American Idol executives announced that they were reviving the program just one year after the final season aired last season. Over the years, American Idol has launched the careers of Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and others.

ABC did not announce if the show’s longtime host Ryan Seacrest will be returning for next season, but it appears unlikely since he was recently announced as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on Live. Reportedly, the station might air an episode per week of Idol and the results from voting would be announced the next week.