Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 10, 2017

ABC wants Kelly Clarkson for the new American Idol! And we say goodbye to Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, and The Rock considers getting into politics. These stories and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kelly Clarkson is ABC’s first choice for a judge on American Idol and it looks like she’s interested too since her team are trying to clear her schedule to film.

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, who was the other half of Rob Dyrdek’s hit MTV show Rob & Big — has died of a heart attack at the age of 45. He was Rob’s best friend and bodyguard on their reality show, which ran from 2006 to 2008 — and also later appeared on ‘Fantasy Factory.

Kim Zolciak’s 4 year old son Kash was bitten by a dog the other day and now she shared a photo of his injured face. She says: “he has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!” Here’s the photo…

Shark Tank’s Daymond John did an interview with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts this morning and he revealed he privately battled stage two thyroid cancer — and that early detection was key in his treatment. “I had a very extensive physical and they discovered that there was a nodule on my thyroid and said, you can take it out or you can’t. Maybe — could be something. They remove it and it was stage 2 cancer on my thyroid.”

Jamie Foxx has a new interactive musical game show called “Beat Shazam” on Fox that premieres on May 25. And now it looks like he might have a co-host… Meghan Trainor! The current day Name that Tune.

Shaquille O’Neal says that he’s going to be running for a Sheriff post in either Atlanta or Florida. He served as a reserve officer in Los Angeles and Miami Beach. He was even named an honorary U.S. Deputy Marshall in 2005.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for President? In GQ magazine’s June 2017 issue, on newsstands May 23 he was asked if he would run for President and he said: “I think that it’s a real possibility. A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

Fox has officially cancelled their show Sleepy Hollow after four seasons.

Nicki Minaj shared a photo of herself cozying up to Nas on Instagram today, and it looks like the two are dating… she posted a photo and captioned it “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS.”

Miley Cyrus is releasing her single, “Malibu,” and will perform it for the first time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend. The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Las Vegas on May 21.

Forbes has released their list of the 5 richest hip-hop artists for 2017:

Sean “Diddy” Combs $820 million…much of his money from endorsement deals with Diageo’s Ciroc, the alkaline water brand Aquahydrate and DeLeon tequila, as well as his stakes in the Revolt digital cable TV network that he founded in 2013. Jay Z $810 million. Forbes noted the rapper’s Tidal streaming service, which is valued to be $600 million—more than 10 times what he paid for it in 2015, as well as his Roc Nation entertainment company, which recently signed CNN commentator Van Jones, and his Armand de Brignac Champagne. Dr. Dre placed third with $740 million. Forbes attributed most of his earnings from his cut from the sale of his Beats Electronics company to Apple for $3 billion in 2014. Birdman came in at No. 4 with $110 million Drake placed fifth with $90 million.

A Deadpool adult animated comedy series is coming to FX from Atlanta creator Donald Glover along with Stephen Glover! The ten episode series will launch in 2018. “Deadpool, Donald and FX — the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!,” Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

Bow Wow was caught red-handed yesterday when he posted a photo to Instagram claiming to be flying on a private jet to NYC. But he was CALLED OUT by a fellow passenger who snapped him on a regular flight sitting in coach. Well, now people are doing the #BowWowChallenge on twitter… where users are creating their own version of fake news.

Woooo tonight’s the night that Shemar Moore makes his return to Criminal Minds in their season finale tonight… Here’s a clip from tonight’s episode.