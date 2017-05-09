Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 9, 2017

Another star was sent home on Dancing With The Stars, the police pay a visit to 50 Cent’s Farmington mansion, and many more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Dancing with the Stars sent home another star last night… Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton! One of the judges Len was mean when he said that Bonner shouldn’t have made it this far! It’s down to the semi-finals with: Rashad Jennings, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei, Simone Biles and David Ross (my favorite but I think Normani is going to win) .

50 Cent’s Connecticut estate was surrounded by police to investigate an attempted break-in… so funny I saw one of my Facebook friends post a photo since she lives near there saying there was some activity and she sent it in to TMZ and they called her! There were marked and unmarked cars in the driveway and on the street. 50 wasn’t home at the time.

Dance Moms reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. She has to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release.

Harry Styles performed on the Today show this morning and he sent his fans pizza sent some were there in line all night or some even a few days! And Harry is dating chef and blogger, Tess Ward! If you missed his performance check it out here…

Where is Kanye West ? He hasn’t been seen with the family for a bit and now it’s been revealed that he is making a new album, and he’s holed up in a Wyoming retreat at the top of a mountain to find his inspiration. He even deleted his Instagram and Twitter profiles.

Paris Hilton’s younger brother,Conrad Hilton, was arrested Saturday at 4 AM after allegedly stealing Rick Salomon’s Bentley, driving it over to his ex-girlfriend’s house and trying to break in. Follow me on this lol…Rick is the one that Paris Hilton had a sex tape with (he was also married to Pamela Anderson)… Rick has a daughter with E.G Daily and their daughter is the one Conrad dated… she has a restraining order against Conrad. The 23-year-old’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, tells TMZ he will appear in court Tuesday with his client and not only ask for bail, but Shapiro will ask the judge to impose a very specific condition… to allow Conrad out ONLY if he agrees to enter a hospital where doctors can diagnose what’s wrong with him.

Antonio Sabato Jr. filed documents and is running for Congress as a Republican in California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The GRAMMYs are heading back to New York after 15 years away. The annual music awards celebration will return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for its 60th edition next year, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday. Next year’s GRAMMYs are on Jan. 28, 2018, broadcast live on CBS from MSG.

Show cancellation: Morris Chestnut has announced that his Fox show Rosewood has been officially cancelled after two seasons.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced that he plans to retire at the end of the 2017 season… so what will he do? He and his wife Amy will star in a new home renovation series on the DIY Network. “Exciting news!” he writes. “@Amy Earnhardt and I are working on @DIYNetwork TV series where we’ll renovate a historic home in Key West!”

Former Real Housewives of Miami’s, Joanna Krupa, and her husband of 4 years, Romain Zago, have separated and they actually did back in December. No surprise if you watched the show… they had called of their wedding but then went ahead with it.

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks has been fired for spreading lies and rumors about cast members conspiring to rape! She told a rumor to Porsha Williams about Kandi Burruss… she told her that Kandi and her husband planned on drugging her taking advantage of her sexually.

Demi Lovato has broken up with her MMA fighter boyfriend, Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

Richard Simmons is suing American Media (National Enquirer) for a story claiming he was transitioning to become a woman. He claims defamation and invasion of privacy for writing what he calls “cruel and malicious” stories.

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr are expecting their first child together!

Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer welcomed a second daughter, Atlee Bay! The two had daughter Sailor Grace Meyer in December 2015, and Bristol has a son (Tripp Johnston-Palin, 8) with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.