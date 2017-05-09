Find Your Companion Pets of the Week May 9th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Murray

Meet Murray the Magnificent! This awesome boy is five years old and weighs about 65 pounds. He is about as loving and sweet as they come. Murray is very energetic and enjoys long walks, hikes and lots of play time, but will also be content to hang out on the couch with you and watch a game. He is extremely social and loves everyone he meets. He would be a great addition to an active home where he would get plenty of attention and love. In return, he would be the best four legged friend ever! If you are interested in learning more about Murray, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 ext. 301. Hurry, Murray is waiting for you!

Bun

Bun was found abandoned on the side of the road in Groton in 2015. She has been in a foster home since then. This 4lb. beauty needs a home where she will get lots of attention and love. She has been around cats and sometimes is spotted laying on the couch next to the kitty! Her foster mom describes her as “feisty, has moxie, spunky, and adorable.” She is already litter box trained! Bun is happiest when she has free time outside her cage to run and explore. A rabbit-savvy adopter is preferred. If you have a quiet home where Bun will be safe and get lots of attention please contact Marlene@OurCompanions.org

