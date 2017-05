Need a little taste of the holiday season in the middle of the year? Need a weekend getaway?

Starting in June, you can hop over to Cleveland and stay at the official house from the ubiquitous classic, A Christmas Story!

Just make sure not to shoot your eye out or get your tongue stuck to the flagpole!

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

