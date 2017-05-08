Miley Cyrus Defends Controversial Hip-Hop Comments

By Hayden Wright

In her latest Billboard cover story, Miley Cyrus sounded off about hip-hop trends that leave her feeling uninspired. She took issue with lyrics that revolve around sentiments like “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c—” and praised Kendrick Lamar lyrics like, ““Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.”

“I can’t listen to [the former] anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little,” she said.

On social media, rap fans went ballistic about her “dismissive” remarks. Miley responded to the uproar with an Instagram post that clarified her stance.

“So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap),” she wrote.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer made clear that the genre itself isn’t a turn-off for her, just certain elements of its popular identity. She noted that there’s rap for every rap fan, including fans who aren’t into materialistic bombast.

“I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”

Miley says the shift is part of her own evolution as an artist.

“As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist without borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds!”

Read Miley’s full post below.