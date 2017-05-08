Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 8, 2017

How did Emma Watson make history at the MTV Movie and TV Awards? And where can we see new American Idol in 2018? Find these answers and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

MTV Movie and TV Awards happened last night and Emma Watson made history… she took home the first ever genderless actor award by winning Best Actor in a Movie. Farrah Abraham’s wore a controversial outfit… she wore a Bollywood-inspired three-piece ensemble to the awards show. Vin Diesel honored Paul Walker last night too. Here are some photos from the red carpet…

Movie of the Year: Beauty and the Beast

Show of the Year: Stranger Things (WINNER)

Best Kiss: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight (WINNER)

Best Host: Trevor Noah — The Daily Show (WINNER)

Best Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things (WINNER)

Best Comedic Performance: Lil Rel Howery — Get Out (WINNER)

Tearjerker: This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate (WINNER)

Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya (WINNER)

Best Duo: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan (WINNER)

Best American Story: Black-ish (WINNER)

Best Fight Against the System: Hidden Figures (WINNER)

Trending: “Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle (WINNER)

Best Musical Moment: You’re the One That I Want — ensemble, Grease: Live (WINNER)

American Idol will be coming back and ABC has signed the deal! And will Ryan Seacrest be hosting again? Well, they want him and he’s open to it… it’ll be though because the show is filmed in LA and now he’s in NYC for Live with Kelly and Ryan. He would have to make 2 round trip coast-to-coast flights in as many days to shoot the show each week!! Money talks and you know Ryan needs the paycheck ha! Looks like the show will debut in March of 2018.

Kris Jenner is producing a new show about flipping houses starring Scott Disick!!!! Scott isn’t even on good terms with Kris’ daughter, Kourtney Kardashian… but once again, it’s all for the money. The show will feature Scott and his business partner and a contractor flipping homes. The show will be called Royally Flipped.

Loretta Lynn is in a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke at her home Thursday night. A rep for the country legend shared the news Friday… saying the 85-year-old is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Are you looking for a mother’s day gift? Well, KFC– yes, Kentucky Fried Chicken– has released a Colonel Sanders romance novel as a special Mother’s Day promotion. “Tender Wings of Desire” is a 96 page ebook and it’s free on Amazon. The book is described this way:

“When she finds herself swept into the arms of Harland, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past, Madeline realizes she must choose between a life of order and a man of passion.”

Conrad Hilton, Paris Hilton’s little brother, has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into the home of actress E.G. Daily and violating a restraining order E.G’s daughter has against him! He’s had some issues in the past and he allegedly violated a restraining order by going near the house at 4 AM in the Hollywood Hills. E.G and her daughter say he needs professional help and they fear him.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame got vandalized again… someone put a gold covered toilet next to his star that said “Take a Trump” and well, someone left something in the toilet!

Nicki Minaj was asked by fans this weekend for help in paying college fees. And she did! She asked for proof and good grades and gave out thousands to help with loans, tuition fees and books.

The Kentucky Derby didn’t disappoint with hats and more… check out photos of Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Megyn Kelly, Jerry Rice and Harry Connick Jr. at the race…

Weekend box office: