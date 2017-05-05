Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 5, 2017

Paris Jackson is making moves! Plus, Justin Bieber’s outrageous tour rider demands! And plastic surgeons spill patient request trends; who do they want to look like? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, 19, has signed a seven-figure modeling deal with Calvin Klein. She’s also signed on to be in a movie with Charlize Theron.

Floyd Mayweather was seen wheeling a bunch of bags of money into his car! Check out the video! Maybe it’s for the girls at his new business venture — he’s opening a new Vegas strip club called Girl Collection and it opens this week.

Mariah Carey was celebrating her belated birthday and she wasn’t that fazed when her manager, Stella, gave her a $200k Maybach!!!

New studies show that plastic surgeons aren’t getting requests to look like Kim Kardashian as much anymore. They say that patients in their 20s still want to look like Kylie Jenner BUT woman in their 30s to mid-40s are requesting to look like Ivanka Trump. They want a softer, classic appearance, more like Ivanka Trump.

Justin Bieber‘s alleged tour rider for his upcoming concert in India has come out! He wants an “Indian Yoga Casket” filled with essential oils, incense sticks, and books on chakras. He wants purple carnations, a female masseuse, a ping pong table and Playstation, a jacuzzi to be used before he takes the stage, a Rolls Royce, a hotel suite redesigned to include antique furniture and Kashmiri bedroom linen, Dove body wash, nourishing lip balms, and vanilla room fresheners. But the best part is the request for “top culinary experts” to create five meals per day renamed after his songs.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West say that they make clothes for their kids North and Saint West all the time so–you guessed it–they’ve announced their first children’s clothing line called The Kids Supply. Kim says: our kids’ line drops tomorrow at 12 noon PST.

Emerald City starring Vincent D’Onofrio has been canceled by NBC after one season on the air. Emerald City was a dark retelling of The Wizard of Oz.

Kendall Jenner is being criticized for another modeling shoot. This time people are upset with her and Vogue India. For the magazine’s 10th Anniversary, they put Kendall on the cover instead of an Indian model.

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir isn’t doing so great. On both the Wall Street Journal and New York Times nonfiction lists, she debuted at #8. And on USA Today‘s nonfiction list, she debuted at #15. Out of 15. She was paid a $4 million advance!

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall was sent home on Dancing With The Stars this week, but he has something new already lined up. He is launching a men’s grooming line called “The Polished Gent” on May 8th. He selects a combination of grooming products delivered right to your door. He’s 36 and says he looks much younger and wants to help men look young.

And if you’re more of a drinker, Martha Stewart has launched her new venture, Martha Stewart Wine Co.