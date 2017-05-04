Stew Leonard Talks Tenth Anniversary In Newington

Hard to believe, but it’s been ten years since the Newington Stew Leonard’s first opened, and this weekend they’re celebrating in style!

Stew Leonard’s has served over 20 million customers over the last decade in Newington alone, and all those customers are invited to attend the big tenth anniversary celebration this Saturday May 6th.

The bakery team has put together a cake that weighs over 100 lbs, which they will serve at 11am. There will also be a hot dog cart, apple cider donuts, chips and guacamole, and lots more free samples, so if you plan to stop by, come hungry! Newington’s Mayor will be in attendance, and the Newington Choir will even sing happy birthday.

Stew Leonard’s is a family business, even though they’re all spread out, and they bring that mentality to their employees and the towns where their stores reside. That’s why the ten year celebration in Newington is such a big deal!

Hear Damon’s interview with Stew Leonard himself for more details!