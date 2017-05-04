Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 4, 2017

The rumors of Prince Philip’s death have been greatly exaggerated. And Kim Kardashian gets a new TV gig. Get the details in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Last night Buckingham Palace called an emergency meeting of all staffers and some media outlets were reporting that Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip had died! Noooo, not true… the announcement was that he will stop attending public events in September. Seriously, you need an emergency meeting for that? Prince Philip is turning 96 soon.

Just when you thought maybe she’d go away… think again… Kim Kardashian West will be part of a new Lifetime TV show called Glam Masters — it’s is an eight-episode competition series dedicated to finding the next member of Kim’s glam team! And she’s even an executive producer: “Attention, beauty bloggers! Want to be part of Kim Kardashian West’s glam empire? Apply for the chance to become the Glam Master. Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head on each week’s episode of “Glam Masters.” Only a few will make it to semi-finals and eventually finals, where one will become the Glam Master.”

George and Amal Clooney donated $10,000 to help a California animal rescue care for nine dogs it took in from a backyard breeder, according to a Facebook post shared by Camp Cocker Rescue. “We literally didn’t know how we were even going to begin to start paying for all of these new dogs that we took in on the same day,” Camp Cocker founder Cathy Stanley told PEOPLE about the situation before the couple’s donation came in. “It is going directly toward the vet and boarding bills for the new nine dogs we just took in,” Stanley said of the money.

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima are still a thing, as the two were spotted on Tuesday grabbing lunch and doing some shopping in LA. They were linked in October and sources say he was with her the night that Kim was robbed in Paris.

Miley Cyrus has a new album on the way and a new single, “Malibu” to come out next week. It’s a love song about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth… she says they had to fall in love again after their split but the two are happy now and she is even clean!! She says: “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” has officially made a date with Broadway… its opening night for late April 2018.

Some info about Ja Rule and Billy McFarland’s Fyre Festival… looks like Billy spent lots of money in promotions… oh like $250,000 FOR ONE SINGLE INSTAGRAM POST!!!! So who got paid that!?!?!?! Kendall Jenner!!!!

Mama June in a Baywatch bathing suit? Um, yes…there is a before and after photo… she lost 300 pounds… check it out…

Cher will be performing her song “Believe” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards May 21st. Why? Because Cher will also be receiving the coveted Icon Award.

Alanis Morissette’s ex-manager was sentenced to six years in prison for criminal charges connected to embezzling more than $7 million from his famous clients in the course of six years, including her. Schwartz was also ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution.

Kim Zolciak tweeted to Chrissy Teigen about her husband, John Legend. She asked who her daughter, Brielle, had to bl** to meet John! Well, even though Kim was kidding twitter blew up Kim’s response, “If you can’t take a joke feel free to unfollow.”

May the 4th be with you… and if you have $1.4 million to spend you can have your own 24 carat gold Darth Vader mask! Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka is taking orders.