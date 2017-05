Every office has ONE guy (or gal) who is the UBER Star Wars fan.

I THOUGHT resident tech geek Bill Sencio was our guy.

I mean, he once came up with this AWESOME meme…

Sadly, this year May the 4th was ruined for me. I was so distracted with him not having a Star Wars shirt on to commemorate the day, that I didn’t even notice he trolled me TWICE!

Enterprise? Star Lord? WTF?!

Personally, I think Bill needs a May the Fourth intervention and I need to brush up on my Star Wars characters. SMH.