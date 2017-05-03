Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 3, 2017

Brad Pitt opens up about his path to self improvement, Drake has more baby rumor drama, and lots more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Brad Pitt is opening up about the steps he’s taken to improve himself after his split from Angelina Jolie. He tells GQ Style that he’s since stopped drinking and started therapy. Pitt tells the magazine, “I was boozing too much… it’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got feelings in my fingertips again.” It’s unclear whether or not alcohol played a role in that alleged incident aboard a private plane that led to his divorce. But Pitt tells the magazine, “Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good… Don’t want to live that way anymore.” Pitt also admits he’s been working on his own shortcomings, including his unhealthy need to wallow on every injustice and let his insecurities bog him down. Pitt tells GQ, “And this is coming from a guy who won the lottery, I’m well aware of that. I hit the lottery, and would still waste my time on those hollow pursuits. I’m personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions. I’m much better at covering up,” he said. “I grew up with a Father-knows-best/war mentality — the father is all-powerful, super strong — instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles.” He’s learning to open up about his feelings.

A woman who was hanging out with Drake after his split with Jennifer Lopez claims she’s pregnant with his baby and she says she has text messages to prove it. There are photos of the 2 together but Drake denies he’s the father. The girl, Sophie Brussaux, a retired porn star, has already hired two big NYC lawyers. Here are some of the tweets:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

Mel B just got a restraining order against her former nanny for 5 years. She’s the nanny whom Mel claims had an affair with husband Stephen Belafonte and even got pregnant by him. Mel B also claims Gilles is holding her sex tapes hostage.

Barack Obama seriously dated several women before meeting Michelle and even proposed twice to the same woman… they ended up breaking up but the woman claims that they ended up dating again when Barack was dating Michelle!! Christopher Andersen, who wrote “Barack and Michelle: Portrait of an American Marriage,” appeared on “TMZ Live” just after excerpts from another book — “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama” — were released, saying he twice proposed to a woman before meeting Michelle.

Ja Rule has another class-action lawsuit to look forward to over the Fyre Festival! According to The Hollywood Reporter, three festival-goers — Chelsea Chinery, Shannon McAuliffe, and Desiree Flores — filed a class-action lawsuit against Ja Rule, McFarland, and Fyre Media for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and fraud.

American Idol is still trying to make a comeback and now add ABC to the mix of networks in a bidding war with NBC and Fox. But will Ryan Seacrest be coming back? Considering they won’t be filming in NYC maybe they will find a new host.

Lena Dunham was forced to leave the Met Gala and head straight to the emergency room on Monday night! She was released after a series of tests, it’s not really clear what “medical issue” it was but it might have to do with her endometriosis, which she underwent five surgeries to become “disease-free.”

Looks like Hailee Steinfeld is NOT dating Justin Bieber! She is with Cameron Smoller, who she’s been linked to since last year and earlier this week he posted about them together.

Alicia Keys says she won’t be back for next season so she can focus on new music. Miley Cyrus is supposed to come back next season so who will replace Alicia.

The cast of Happy Days had a bittersweet reunion while remembering their former co-star Erin Moran, who died suddenly of cancer in late April. Some that got together…. Scott Baio, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Ron Howard, and Don Most.

Some performers have been announced for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas… Bruno Mars, Céline Dion, Drake and John Legend. Drake and the Chainsmokers have the most nominations this year, with 22. The Billboard Music Awards will take place May 21 on ABC.