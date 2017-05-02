Selena Gomez & The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Katy Perry & More Shine at 2017 Met Gala

By Annie Reuter
The 2017 Met Gala was held on Monday evening (May 1) in New York City and the event had plenty of star power. While Rihanna stole the red carpet with a Rei Kawakubo-designed Comme des Garçons dress with flower pedals that engulfed her body, she also made waves at the after-party, for which she slipped into something more comfortable — pajamas.
💐RIHANNA 👏 SLAYS 👏 IT 👏 EVERY 👏 SINGLE 👏 TIME 💐 #MetGala https://t.co/Oa8DW1j1NB—
The FADER (@thefader) May 02, 2017
Jennifer Lopez also made headlines since the gala marked the first time she and boyfriend Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez walked a red carpet as a couple.
Another famous couple who rocked the event was Selena Gomez and her beau, the Weekend. Gomez wore a Coach gown while her man rocked a blue tux.
Met Gala co-chair Katy Perry helped host the evening, wearing a jaw-dropping red Maison Margiela ensemble by John Galliano.
A closer look at @katyperry's Maison Margiela ‘Artisanal’ coat and dress designed by @jgalliano for the @voguemagazine Met Gala 2017. The custom look was inspired from the Spring-Summer 'Artisanal' défilé and worn with a red silk tulle veil, headpiece in high polished chrome and red Tabi boots. #maisonmargiela #artisanalartistry #MetGala2017
Rap trio Migos were also in attendance, sporting matching Versace tuxedos while Frank Ocean posed for a photo with some of his famous friends.
Rap trio @Migos make their #MetGala debut to celebrate #MetKawakubo in @Versace. #Migos https://t.co/xk8UzOhylw—
The Met (@metmuseum) May 01, 2017
i feel frank's smile on meee https://t.co/9ckAJETiaR—
Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) May 02, 2017
