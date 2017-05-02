Janet Jackson Reschedules Canceled 2016 Tour

By Hayden Wright
Janet Jackson is returning to the road! Last year, Janet canceled the remainder of her Unbreakable tour to focus on her growing family. At the time, Jackson had announced her pregnancy and already canceled the European leg with the promise to reschedule as soon as she could. Janet gave birth to her first son at the beginning of this year.
Yesterday, a countdown clock on her website promised big news — at 9 P.M. EDT, Janet dropped a video message to fans and revealed 55 American tour dates starting in September. The 55-date tour has been rechristened the State of the World Tour and kicks off September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Despite the tour’s title, Janet promises it’s “not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”
Watch Jackson’s video message here:
See a full list of dates here:
September
7 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
16 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
27 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October
1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
7 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
22 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center|
25 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Cente
26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
28 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center
29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November
1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
2 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
4 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
7 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
8 – Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
18 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
December
1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
4 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
6 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
9 – Birmingham, Al @ The BJCC
11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
14 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
16 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
