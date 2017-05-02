Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 2, 2017

Breaking down the Met Gala fashion! Plus, Jimmy Kimmel shares emotional family news. Oh, and Justin Bieber has a new famous girlfriend!

The 2017 Met Gala brought out all the celebrities last night and some were a hit and some well… a miss! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their red (or blue carpet) debut and she had on the most clothes she’s worn in a long time. Kendall Jenner wasn’t wearing any fabric because her dress was made up of 85,000 crystals (in three different shades of black) strung together by one single thread. And the rest was painted lace and macramé. Madonna wore an army-inspired outfit and she had a canteen filled with wine! Katy Perry’s red dress turned heads. Diddy brought his girlfriend Cassie and he decided to lie down on the stairs because he was tired? Jaden Smith turned heads and that’s because he brought his recently cut braids as an accessory or date? Seriously. His dad, Will Smith, cut off Jaden’s hair the other day and he kept it and brought it with him!! And then there was a naked Russian man that crashed the Met Gala. His friends dropped him off in a plexiglass box. Firefighters had to cut him out of it and he was arrested. Check out the celebrity photos here and here!

Two celebrities went home on the Dancing With The Stars last night. The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall and figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Yay, David Ross made it through! His partner farted in his face though during rehearsal when he flipped her upside down, haha!

Jimmy Kimmel had his audience in tears last night when he revealed that his newborn son, William Billy Kimmel, had to undergo open heart surgery when he was born last month. He said he’s doing okay but wanted to thank the hospital staff… he even showed some photos of his son.

Janet Jackson has announced that she is going back on tour starting in September. She also told her fans that yes, she has separated from her husband and they’re in court. She says the rest is in God’s hands. She also said she’s changed the name of the tour from Unbreakable to The State of the World Tour. No CT dates though. Here’s the closest…

November 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 7 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

November 10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

November 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sources are saying that Fox News didn’t have a non-compete clause with Bill O’Reilly and now they want to offer O’Reilly $20 million to sign a non-compete deal, but it could be too late.

The mic Beyonce used on her Formation World Tour and at the Grammys was auctioned off for $11,000!!! The woman that bought it plans on giving it to her son for his 13th birthday and it will go into a safety deposit box! Must be nice to have that kind of money!!

Justin Bieber is dating singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect). They’ve been dating for about a month and they were introduced by pastor Carl Lentz. They both attend his church.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon spent a lot of money on their twins, Morocco and Monroe’s 6th birthday at Disneyland.

Cheryl Cole and One Direction’s Liam Payne have named their baby Bear… um, so the baby’s name is Bear Payne!

Fox’s show Pitch, about the first female professional baseball player in the MLB, has been canceled by the network.

Johnny Depp’s been going through a legal battle with his former management group, TMG, and now the group is accusing Johnny of keeping a sound engineer on a yearly retainer so that he no longer has to memorize lines. Johnny wears an ear piece when he’s acting and the engineer feeds him the lines. The management group also wants Johnny to be examined for compulsive spending disorder.