Find Your Companion Pets of the Week May 2nd

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week's Find Your Companion Pets of the Week

Ruby

Beautiful Ruby is one gem of a kitty! She is around 5 years old and is described as being, sweet, snuggly, and “wise”. She likes to watch over her kitty siblings and though she gets along well with them, could likely live happily with or without a feline friend in her forever home. This stunning girl loves snuggling up in her person’s arms and sleeps right in the bed after a long day of hunting toy mice and vying for attention! She can be shy with new people and would prefer a quiet, calm, adult home. For more information, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Brody

Meet Brody! This handsome 6-year-old Hound mix is an easygoing, social, and mellow pup who is so ready to find his forever home. Brody is exceptionally dog social and has made many new buddies at our Sanctuary. He is great with adult visitors and is a happy, healthy, well-mannered pup. Brody would do best in an adult household or one with teenagers, as he has decided that little humans are not for him! Brody loves taking long walks, playing with his friends, and spending time loving up on his people. For more information about this awesome pup, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

