May is Lupus Awareness Month. I have Lupus.

Anyone with an autoimmune disease understands the fatigue, depression, and myriad of other health issues that go along with it.

Healthline.com reports, “If you have lupus, protecting yourself from sun exposure is an essential part of managing your condition.” Don’t forget to wear SPF/UPF protection clothes along with your daily sunscreen.

If you don’t have sun-protection outfits, then it’s an opportunity to go shopping!

Coolibar is a great website with lots of cute sun protection items to choose from.

Also, Lilly Pulitzer has adorable sun-safe tops and outfits.

Completely covered and in the shade does NOT mean you can’t get your tan on. I like Versa Bronzing Mist. You can actually get a Versa Bronzing Mist spray tan at Tommy’s Tanning locations and then maintain the “tan” by purchasing the individual bottles. I mean, look how I stayed out of the sun by day, but looked like I’d soaked up the sun by night. Ok I over did the spray tan just A TAD….but you get the idea. Avoiding the sun doesn’t mean avoiding your life!

I was diagnosed with Lupus last year (the skin kind, not systemic). It’s technically called Subacute Cutaneous Lupus. One of the symptoms is a nasty rash. The rash I developed covered my entire body, head-to-toe. And trust me when I tell you, this picture is TAME. I didn’t want to gross you out, but it got much, much worse.

I also experienced massive hair loss which actually started in my 30’s (I’m 45 now.) I didn’t realize then that the hair and skin issues I was having throughout my 30’s was most likely Lupus. It’s a very tricky disease to diagnose because the symptoms mimic so many other issues. On a positive note, I created a YouTube channel, BlondieLocks, for anyone who needs faux hair for whatever reason–be it medical or cosmetic.

So after 8 rounds of steroids (and a 25 pound weight gain from those damn steroids) along with serious autoimmune lethargy, I’m finally getting my energy back. But it takes mental and physical dedication every day. Some days are better than others, and that’s ok. Just as long as you keep trying, you’re succeeding.

The thing about steroids is, they clear up your skin. Only to have the Lupus rash come back even worse. But while you’re being tested and biopsied and having vial after vial of blood drawn and your eyes checked and on and on–you need the steroids before you’re cleared for the right medication. In my case, it’s Plaquinel.

I joined Weight Watchers to get my fitness back. I had been doing the program online only, but I finally sucked it up and went to a meeting–what a difference it makes. I hate meetings and I was dreading going, but it was amazing. As of Saturday, I’m down 10 pounds!

I used to run marathons, but these days I’m walking. Keeping track of my FitBit steps gives me a daily challenge that’s fun to try and beat daily.