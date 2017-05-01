Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 1, 2017

Kelly Ripa’s Live co-host revealed! And the Chainsmokers and Mark Zuckerberg both crashed “the party” this weekend… find out what went down in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on Live today… Ryan Seacrest!!! Like he doesn’t have enough jobs or money! He will relocate from Los Angeles to the New York for the job but he says he’ll go back to LA on the weekends. So what about his radio show? Well, they’re building him studios in NYC… not sure how he’ll do that since Live starts taping at 9am… he’ll also serve as Executive Producer for Live.

Ja Rule and Billy McFarland were in charge of the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, you know the festival that charged between $1,000 and $10,000 for tix and accommodations but they were put up in FEMA tents and served bad food… plus there was no security and everyone was flown home…well, looks like there is a $100 million class action lawsuit filed! Ja Rule and Billy apologized and said people would get a refund and would give a free concert next year…well, it won’t be in the Bahamas since the 2 have been banned from returning. Here are the photos in case you missed it…

Val Kilmer is finally opening up about the rumors that he had cancer. Michael Douglas claimed Kilmer had oral cancer and Val denied it until now. Val says: “He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time. Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

Katy Perry is facing some backlash for her comments this weekend… she compared her new haircut to President Barack Obama leaving the White House. Someone said, “I miss your old black hair,” her response was: “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.”

Katy will be at the Met Ball today… she’s one of the co-chairs with Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen, Pharrell Williams and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Tonight’s theme is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. The focus of this year’s exhibition will examine the “Art of the In-Between” and show how the designer’s work challenged norms on beauty, taste and fashion. Kim Kardashian will be going solo tonight since Kanye West will be staying home.

Anna Wintour will be working with Gwyneth Paltrow for a Goop magazine!

Kim Kardashian says she’s not materialistic anymore after she was robbed but she’s not about to give up her new $20 million dollar mansion that she and Kanye are still building… 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a spa, movie theater, a make-up room, a lake, and a safe room. The place will be staffed by armed security guards — 24/7.

Kris Jenner had a bit of a scare today… she had fired a security guard and now he’s stalking her… he has shown up 3 times at the gated community trying to get at Kris.

Prince’s estate wants to do a reality show and that’s why it shut down the release of a new album on the anniversary of his death. The reality show will feature family members and it’s in the works. They want to debut the music on the show.

Ciara and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson welcomed a baby girl over the weekend. They named her Sienna Princess Wilson. The baby is Russell’s first and Ciara’s second… she has a 2-year-old son with rapper Future.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Eric Dane (McSteamy) has been on the show TNT’s The Last Ship but he has asked for some time off to deal with personal issues. “He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning.”

The Chainsmokers crashed a prom in Chicago after getting an email from a fan… they were playing a show across the street and were asked to stop by…so they did! And the student kept it a secret from his class… Here’s some video…

Mark Zuckerberg shocked an Ohio family by crashing dinner at their house. Daniel Moore got a call last week from a Facebook staffer who asked if a “wealthy philanthropist who works in California” could come over for a meal. He was told the mystery guest was traveling around the country to meet middle class families so he could figure out how to invest his money. When Daniel opened the door he and his family were shocked to see Zuckerberg! Mark had the food catered for the family by a local restaurant. Zuckerberg announced in January he’s challenging himself to visit with people in all 50 states this year to see how they live.

DMX has checked himself into rehab last week after cancelling several shows. He has battled substance abuse for years.

Remember the show Roseanne? Looks like an eight-episode limited series revival of the hit comedy is totally happening, and cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert are going to be back! Other cast members like Laurie Metcalf and Johnny Galecki are currently in talks, but will most likely be returning as well!

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards were on Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating kids’ favorite musical artists, social media stars and songs!

Icon Award

**WINNER: Britney Spears

Hero Award

**WINNER: Nick Jonas

She’s the One – Best Female Artist

**WINNER: Ariana Grande

Here’s the complete list…

The Daytime Emmy Awards were yesterday and the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” won a Daytime Emmy Award for best entertainment talk show. Entertainment Tonight” was named best entertainment news program. “Good Morning America” won the best morning program trophy, while “The Dr. Oz Show” claimed the best informative talk show award. “Jeopardy!” was honored as best game show. Steve Harvey was named best game show host for “Family Feud” and best host of an informative talk show for “Steve Harvey.”

Weekend box office: