Winning Weekend: Win Tickets To See THE CIRCLE

All this weekend 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see THE CIRCLE, starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this weekend. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to any screening of THE CIRCLE at your local movie theater. PLUS, all winners will qualify to win a Samsung SmartCam HD Plus!

About THE CIRCLE:

The Circle is a gripping modern thriller, set in the not-too-distant future, starring Emma Watson (“Harry Potter”), Tom Hanks (“Sully”) and John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”).

When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.

About Samsung SmartCam HD Plus:

Always stay connected to your home with the Samsung SmartCam HD Plus. Innovative features such as Two-Way Talk, Advanced Audio & Motion Detection, and True Day & Night allow you to look after your home from anywhere in the world. Experience a large, clear image on your mobile device or computer/laptop with the available 1080p Full HD and an all new ultra-wide 130° angle lens.

Quick Setup and Intuitive Operation

1080p Full HD Video Quality

Two-Way Talk

Advanced Motion & Audio Detection

Motion Zone Select

Push Notification of Event Detection

Night Vision Up to 32 ft.

Ultra-Wide 130° Angle Lens

microSD card slot for local video storage up to 128GB

Free monitoring and alert app for iOS and Android

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins on 4/25/17 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends at 11:59 a.m. ET on 4/30/17. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US (D.C.), who are 18 years or older. Limit one (1) entry per person. See Official Rules for complete details. Prizes are non-transferable and promotion parties reserve the right to cancel, suspend or modify the sweepstakes. Entrants agree to release all promotional parties from any liability resulting or arising from the sweepstakes or the prize. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: WTIC-FM

Click here for contest rules.